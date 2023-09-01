When: Rapho Township supervisors special meeting, Aug. 28.

What happened: Recovery efforts from the explosion and resulting fire are ongoing as supervisors approved a $860,886 with Penway Construction, Manheim, for repairs to the township municipal office.

Timeline: Township Manager Randall Wenger said if the contract were awarded by Sept. 1, Penway indicated repairs would be completed by Jan. 31.

Other estimates: Penway was one of three contractors that submitted proposals. A $1.13 million proposal was submitted by Hunter Creek Builders LLC, Lititz, with a completion date to be determined. A $1.2 million proposal was submitted by Ebersole Brothers Construction, Mount Joy. The proposal indicated it would be completed in 10 to 15 weeks, between Nov. 10 and Dec. 15.

Quotable: “This (action) repairs the township office,” said Lowell Fry, chair. “We still have the public works building to rebuild and that will be a longer process.”

Public works building: During an Aug. 17 meeting, supervisors engaged the services of Vosburgh Architects to design, prepare bid documents and manage the project to construct a new 65-foot-by-300-foot public works building. The building would contain truck storage, a service bay, a wash bay and a shop office. Cost of the contract with Vosburgh Architects is $64,800.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 East Fairview Road, Manheim.