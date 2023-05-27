When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: Supervisors reviewed a request from Oaktree Outdoor Advertising LP to amend the township zoning ordinance to allow larger and higher electronic billboards and to increase the message-change rate.

Why it matters: Oaktree is currently leasing a portion of 1156 Four Star Drive, an industrial-zoned tract that also houses an Amazon warehouse. Oaktree would like to install an electronic billboard at the rear of property along Route 283.

Background: Currently electronic billboards are a conditional use in the industrial zone, and that would remain so under the proposed zoning amendment. The current ordinance limits billboards to a maximum sign area of 300 square feet and a maximum height of 25 feet. Billboards must be set back at least 50 feet from any rear- or side-lot line and 35 feet from any adjoining street right of way line. The current zoning requires messages to be displayed for a minimum of 15 seconds.

Proposed change: Oaktree’s proposal would establish setbacks and dimensional requirements for billboards designed for visibility along limited-access roads. It would increase the maximum sign area to 675 square feet and to a maximum height of 45 feet. Billboards would have a 100-foot-minimum setback measured from the street’s center line; if the street is a divided highway, it would be measured from the center line of the roadway nearest to the billboard. Additionally, messages would be displayed for a minimum of 10 seconds, which would increase the number of messages that could be displayed each minute from four to six.

What’s next: The proposed zoning amendment will be reviewed by the township planning commission and the Lancaster County Planning Commission. After the review, supervisors will hold a hearing on the proposed amendment.

Fire report: Andrew Kirchner, Manheim Fire Department chief, presented the 2022 year-end report. The department responded to 422 calls during 2022, with 86 of those in the township. An average of eight firefighters responded per call. The busiest day for calls was Saturday.

Quotable: “I’m really impressed with how the fire services are doing, and how all three fire companies (Mastersonville Fire Company, Fire Department Mount Joy and Manheim Fire Department) that serve the township are working together,” said Vice Chair Jere Swarr.

Fire police: Supervisors approved a request to authorize the Mastersonville Fire Police to provide security, traffic and crowd control for the Elizabethtown Fair from 5–10 p.m. Aug. 21–25 and from 5–11 p.m. Aug. 26.