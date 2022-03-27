When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, March 17.

What happened: Supervisors set the rate for residential trash and recycling collection for the township’s hauler, Penn Waste, at $285 per year.

Why it’s important: Established in 2014, the township trash program is an opt-out program, which means that unless residents opt out of the program, their property will be served by the municipal trash hauler. For residents enrolled in the service, their properties remain enrolled until they are sold.

Details: The upcoming service year is July 1 through June 30, 2023. The $285 trash and recycling fee for the municipal hauler can be paid in quarterly installments of $71.25. The annual fee will be discounted $10 if paid in full by June 30.

Agreement for services: Supervisors approved a one-year agreement with Arro Consulting to provide construction administration and engineering and part-time project representative services for public sewer and water services in Mount Joy Borough Authority’s service area. Arro Consulting is Mount Joy Borough Authority’s engineer. Township Manager Randall Wenger said having the same firm working on a project would be more efficient and cost effective for the township.

Mower for sale: Supervisors approved placing a 2015 Exmark Lazer Z propane 60-inch zero-turn mower for auction on the Municibid online government auction site. The auction for the mower will end at 9 p.m. March 31.

Events: Supervisors authorized the Mastersonville special fire police to assist with security, traffic and crowd control for the Manheim Chamber’s Rock N Glow 5K on Saturday, May 21, and the Manheim VFW Post 5956 Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31.