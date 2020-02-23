- When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 20.
- What happened: Supervisors reviewed options for maintenance of Johnson Mill Lane. No action was taken.
- Why it’s important: A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation audit late last year revealed that the township had unintentionally used liquid fuels funds to maintain more than the dedicated portion of the gravel road. It serves four residences.
- Background: Johnson Mill is located along Little Chiques Creek off Drager Road. The dedicated portion is 0.41-miles long, and the undedicated portion extends about 1,500 feet.
- Options: Township manager Sara Gibson presented four options: manage the entire road, manage only the dedicated portion, abandon Johnson Mill Lane, abandon all unpaved roads.
- What it means: Managing the entire road requires an easement with Paul and Karen Rineer, 1430 Johnson Mill Lane, to allow a turnaround on their private land. Managing part of the road requires an easement with Vincent Dastra, 1338 Johnson Mill Lane, for a turnaround and could require the township to compensate property owners for ceasing maintenance. Abandoning Johnson Mill Lane could require compensation and would reduce liquid fuels funds by $2,000 per year. Abandoning all 0.44 miles of unpaved roads could require compensation and would reduce liquid fuels funds by about $4,000 per year.
- Resident concern: Bernadette Hohenadel, an attorney representing the Rineers, said her clients are concerned about potential loss of maintenance. If the township were to maintain only the dedicated portion of the road, it would impact their property. Hohenadel said her clients are willing to negotiate.
- Quotable: “We need to be fair to the other residents of the township. Johnson Mill is in a flood plain and has been costly to maintain,” Supervisor Jere Swarr said. “It would be in the best interest of the township to vacate this road.” “We're all neighbors. The Rineers are welcome to come and talk with us,” Supervisor Mark Erb said.
- Other business: Supervisors agreed to appeal the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Feb. 3 denial of a proposed amendment to its wastewater disposal plan. Hampton Inn, 2764 Lebanon Road, is currently pumping its wastewater into a holding tank and having it hauled off-site. The township recommends having the hotel construct its own onsite wastewater treatment facility.
