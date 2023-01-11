When: Rapho Township supervisors reorganizational and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Rapho Township retained its leadership as it begins the new year. Supervisor Lowell Fry will continue to serve as chair and treasurer. Supervisor Jere Swarr will continue as vice chair, while Supervisor Mark Erb will continue as secretary.

Announcement: Swarr said this is his 30th reorganization meeting, and it will be his last. His term as supervisor ends at the end of the year, and he does not intend to seek re-election. “It’s just time,” he said.

Appointments: Chris Neiles was reappointed to a three-year term on the township Zoning Hearing Board. Dale Murray was appointed to a three-year term as citizen representative on the fire advisory council. Howard Boyd was reappointed to a four-year term on the township Planning Commission.

Speed limit: Supervisors amended an ordinance establishing a 25 mph speed limit on township roads. The amendment sets the penalty for exceeding the posted speed limit at $35 plus $2 for every mile over the posted 25 mph speed limit.

Waste hauler: Supervisors agreed to notify Penn Waste, the township’s contracted trash and recycling hauler, of the township’s intent to exercise the second one-year renewal option of its contract. The year would run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.