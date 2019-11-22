When: Supervisors meeting, Nov.21.
What happened: Supervisors approved a $5.16 million preliminary budget for 2020 with a tax increase of 0.13 mills. It’s the first tax hike since the township first levied a real estate tax in 2012.
What it means: The new tax rate would be 1.5 mills, up from 1.37 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $300 tax bill.
The spending plan: Balancing the budget calls for the tax increase as well as a transfer of $208,134 from reserve funds. Township Manager Sara Gibson said the township’s general rule is to have enough money in reserves to cover four to six months of regular expenses, and currently there’s enough to cover nine months.
Quotable: “It’s a tough balance. I don’t like increasing taxes, but we’re facing increasing emergency services costs,” Supervisor Jere Swarr said. Fellow board member Lowell Fry said, “The past few years, we cut back on road projects to balance the budget. We can’t continue to pull money away from roads and bridges. We also need to continue to support emergency services.”
Emergency services: Overall funding for the three fire companies serving the township will rise 2.2% from $605,248 in 2019 to $619,248. Donations to ambulance services remains the same at $10,000. Contracted police service from Manheim Borough will go up 4.62% from $1.34 million in 2019 to $1.4 million. Northwest EMS has requested government leaders to increase funding over the next three years. The ambulance company asked Rapho to raise its support for operating expenses from $2,500 in 2019 to $47,000 by 2023. Gibson said the township is served by both Northwest EMS and Susquehanna Valley EMS. Donations to each ambulance company will increase to $10,000 for 2020.
Libraries: Donations to both the libraries that serve the township will increase. The proposed donation to Mount Joy’s Milanof-Schock Library is $21,007, while the proposed donation to Manheim Community Library is $16,461.
Public works: Road projects include reclaiming Valley Road and overlay on Auction Road. Remaining areas of the parking lot at the municipal complex will be paved. Cost for these projects is budgeted at $360,000.
What’s next: The proposed budget is available for review at the municipal office, 971 N. Colebrook Road. It will also be posted at raphotownship.com. Final adoption of the 2020 budget is slated for Dec. 19.