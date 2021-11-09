When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: Supervisors approved a $5.25 million preliminary budget for 2022 without a tax increase.

What it means: The tax rate would remain at 1.5 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $300 tax bill.

The spending plan: Balancing the budget requires a transfer of $78,190 from the township’s reserves. It marks the third consecutive year officials used reserves to balance the budget.

Quotable: "Each year we have found ourselves adapting to significantly increasing emergency services costs, cutting back on road projects and drawing down from our reserves. The township continues to maintain a more than adequate fund balance, so occasionally a deficit budget serves the purpose of spending down that balance. However that is not a long-term way to sustain our increasing financial needs," Township Manager Randall Wenger wrote in the 2022 budget narrative.

Emergency services: Overall funding for the three fire companies serving the township would increase from $595,648 this year to $632,472 in 2022. Contributions to the operating budgets of Fire Department Mount Joy and Manheim Fire Department would increase by 3%, and contributions to each department’s capital fund would be restored to 2020 levels. Donations to ambulance services would remain at a total of $20,000. However the donation to Northwest EMS would increase from $10,000 to $15,000, and the donation to Penn State Health Life Lion, formerly Susquehanna Valley EMS, would decrease from $10,000 to $5,000. Costs for contracted police service from Manheim Borough would increase 3.2% from $1.46 million to $1.5 million in 2022. Next year marks the eighth year of the township’s 10-year police contract with Manheim Borough.

Libraries: Donations to both the libraries would increase. The proposed donation to Milanof-Schock Library is $21,640, up from $21,007 this year and the proposed donation to Manheim Community Library is $16,955, up from 16,461 this year.

Projects: Road projects include reclaiming and widening Breneman Road from Hossler to Colebrook roads and Wisgarver Road from Shumaker to Colebrook roads, and widening Oak Tree Road. Hernley Road, Kulp Road, Hamaker Road and Kendig Drive would be overlaid. The concrete median on Esbenshade Road would be replaced. Cost for these projects would be paid from the township's state liquid fuels fund.

What's next: The proposed budget is available for review at the municipal office, 971 N. Colebrook Road. It will also be posted online at raphotownship.com. Final adoption of the 2022 budget is slated for Thursday, Dec. 2.

American Rescue Plan: The township will receive the second payment of funding from the American Rescue Plan next year. The amount will be $643,924. The funds cannot be spent for general fund expenses and will be held aside until supervisors plan to use them for one of the approved uses such as improving access to clean drinking water, supporting vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expanding access to broadband internet.

Trash and recycling: Supervisors agreed to notify the township’s designated trash hauler Penn Waste that the township would like to exercise its option to extend the current trash and recycling contract for another year. It would begin July 1, 2022, and end June 30, 2023. The rate for the service for the additional year is not known. In 2019, supervisors approved a three-year contract with Penn Waste with the option for two one-year renewals. This would be the first of the two one-year renewals.