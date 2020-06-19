When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, June 18.

What happened: The board gave conditional approval for the proposed relocation of Messick’s Farm Equipment to 1475 Strickler Road.

Background: The township’s zoning ordinance requires a conditional use hearing for heavy-duty farm equipment sales, rental and service.

Why it’s important: Messick’s general manager Jay Gainer said the farm implement dealer has outgrown its 100,000-square-foot facility at 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown. The move would allow its business operations to expand and consolidate under one roof.

Background: Rapho supervisors approved the first step of the plan for Messick’s last November when they rezoned the site from mixed use to industrial. The site, at Strickler and Esbenshade roads near the Manheim-Mount Joy exit of Route 283, is where Walmart in 2004 proposed a 200,000-square-foot store. But officials rejected that plan.

Project details: The 352,000-square-foot, three-story building would be constructed in two phases. The initial phase would contain about 213,000 square feet of space. Gainer said the business would include a showroom, office area and service area and loading docks. The second phase would contain about 139,000 square feet of space with an area to display equipment. Five parking areas would be located around the building. Access to the facility would be via two driveways. Tractor-trailers would use a driveway that loops around the building.

What’s next: A land development plan with details such as lighting and landscaping will be submitted for township review and approval.

Bridge project: The Oak Tree Road bridge replacement project should be completed the beginning of July, said township public works director John Haldeman.

Township manager: Supervisors agreed to pursue an agreement with Rettew, the township’s engineering firm, for administrative services while the township searches for a new township manager.