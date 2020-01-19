When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 16.
What happened: Changes were made to supervisor appointments. Lowell Fry will now serve as vice chair and treasurer, and Mark Erb will serve as secretary. Chet Eckman was appointed to serve a four-year term on the township planning commission.
Speeding concerns: Nick Samos, 1319 Willow Creek Drive, said he was concerned with speeding on Elmcrest Boulevard and asked whether additional speed bumps would help slow traffic. Township Manager Sara Gibson said when Elmcrest was constructed, the township engineer reviewed placement of the speed bumps to ensure they were placed at the most effective locations. Supervisor Jere Swarr said there have not been serious accidents at the intersection of Elmcrest and Willow Creek to spur traffic changes.
Parking concerns: Residents in the Willow Creek development also voiced concerns about confusing street parking restrictions. Supervisors directed staff to review restrictions and prepare an update to the parking ordinance if needed.
Other business: Supervisors authorized the sale of a dump truck and street saw through the Municibid online auction site.