- When: Supervisors meeting Aug. 1.

- What happened: A resident and township officials discussed solutions to a potential traffic safety problem at the intersection of Hossler and Colebrook roads.

- Discussion: Charles and Tami Hawkins, of 832 Hossler Road, said a curve in the road and overgrown bushes on a neighbor’s property create a safety hazard at the intersection. The couple also said they think motorists exceed the posted 45 mph speed limit. And they complained about trucks using noisy brake retarders.

- Quotable: “It is the time of year when bushes are particularly large, and actually we are having issues with crops and other landscaping that normally don’t cause problems at all that are so big this year they are interfering with lines of sight,” township Manager Sara Gibson said.

- Township response: Public works director John Haldeman has spoken to the property owners about the bushes, and the township plans to consider other improvements. Gibson said the fundamental problem is that the curve in the road allows a particular bush to block the line of sight for certain vehicles.

- What’s next: Gibson said she will contact Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer and request that the department monitor speed in the area. Supervisor Lowell Fry suggested painting a “stop bar” on the road so motorists know where to stop for the best visibility.

- Brake noise: As for the truck brakes, Fry said that’s a noise ordinance issue and is something the township has wrestled with over the years.

- Video gambling: The board passed a resolution to prohibit the location and operation of video gaming terminals in the township, in accordance with a new state law.