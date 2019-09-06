When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 5.
What happened: The board approved an agreement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for use of township roads for the Mother’s Day truck convoy on May 10 of next year.
Why it’s important: The organization plans to move its annual fundraising event to Manheim Auto Auction.
n Background: The auction offered to host the event on its 500-acre site at 1190 Lancaster Road, in Penn Township, after Burle Business Park announced its location was no longer available.
Proposed route: According to the road-use agreement, the proposed route for the convoy would include Mill Road, South Colebrook Road and Manheim-Mount Joy Road (Route 772). The convoy would enter Route 283 at Route 772 and then travel west one exit onto Cloverleaf Road. From there, the convoy would travel to Route 230 and through Mount Joy on Main Street. The route would turn onto Esbenshade Road and onto Strickler Road to again follow Route 772 back to the auto auction. The convoy would travel at 25 mph on local roads and 35 mph on Route 283. Estimated time for the 24-mile long route is one-and-a-half hours.
Township reaction: Supervisor Jere Swarr said he thought the proposal was great. However, Supervisor Lowell Fry had some safety concerns with the volume of trucks and the number of intersections to be shut down during the convoy, and the potential effect on emergency services if they need to respond. Township Manager Sara Gibson said municipal and emergency services representatives have been meeting with Make-A-Wish representatives to discuss such issues.
Quotable: “I’m a supporter of the event and the cause. I’m willing to try it once,” Fry said.
Other business: Supervisors approved a waiver of the land development process for the existing Sheetz, 1555 E. Main St., Mount Joy. The board approved a fee of $83,000 in lieu of road improvements to Esbenshade Road. Sheetz plans to remodel the convenience store and gas pumps. Plans call for the project to begin later this month. The convenience store and gas pumps will be closed for about 10 weeks.