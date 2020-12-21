When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 17.

What happened: Supervisors adopted a $4.88 million 2021 budget. The tax rate was set at 1.5 mills, the same rate as this year.

What it means: Balancing the budget requires a transfer of $120,183 from the township’s reserves. It marks the third consecutive year officials used reserves to balance the budget.

Fire companies: The operating contributions to the three fire departments that serve the township — Mastersonville, Manheim and Fire Department Mount Joy — remain the same as this year. And the capital contributions for both Fire Department Mount Joy and Manheim Fire Department remain at $58,000 and $31,000, respectively. However, the capital contribution for Mastersonville was reduced from $142,000 to $127,800 in the preliminary budget. During the Dec. 3 meeting Mastersonville Fire Company president Matt Shenk asked the supervisors to consider restoring all or a portion of the $14,200 reduction. He said the fire company uses the capital contributions to help purchase new equipment.

Fire council: Dale Murray, a citizen representative on the township’s fire advisory council, read a resolution from the council stating that in the 2022 budget Mastersonville’s capital contribution should be restored to the 2020 level of $142,000. For 2021 however, the reduction will remain.

Sidewalks: Murray asked the supervisors about installing sidewalks in some areas along Route 230 near Mount Joy Shopping Center. Some township properties in that area do have sidewalk and curbing, but some do not. He said it would be helpful to people who may want to walk to places such as The Country Table. Supervisor Lowell Fry said since the township does not have a way to compel property owners to install and maintain sidewalks and curbing, the township would bear the cost for the improvements.