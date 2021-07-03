When: Supervisors meeting, July 1.

What happened: Supervisors appointed attorney Patrick Zaepfel, an environmental and business attorney, to represent the township in septic disposal issues along Route 72 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange.

Septic issues: The township is seeking to resolve a septic disposal issue with Shree Punit LLC, operators of Hampton Inn Manheim, 2764 Lebanon Road, for violating the township’s wastewater disposal plan. The four-story, 95-room hotel sends its wastewater to a holding tank that needs to be pumped. The township submitted a plan in 2019 to the state Department of Environmental Protection allowing the hotel to construct a private treatment facility to handle its wastewater, but the hotel owners objected to the plan, arguing it would be cost-prohibitive.

Stormwater plan: Supervisors approved a stormwater management plan for Robert L. Brubaker Jr., 2871 N. Colebrook Road. Peter Hughes of Red Barn Consulting, the engineer for the plan, said Brubaker plans to construct two new swine barns on the 40.49-acre farm. The new barns will 210 feet by 85 feet and 204 feet by 81 feet.

Manheim Farm Show: Supervisors approved a request to allow the Mastersonville special fire police to provide security, traffic and crowd control for two Manheim Community Farm Show parades — the children’s parade on Monday, Oct. 4, and the farm show parade Wednesday, Oct. 6.