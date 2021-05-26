When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, May 20.

What happened: Supervisors voted to repeal the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration which began on March 19, 2020.

Telecommuting: During the pandemic the township adopted a telecommuting policy for employees to work from home if their jobs can be done that way. Township Manager Randall Wenger said that policy would remain in place so employees can work from home during severe weather.

Junkyard ordinance: Supervisors repealed the township’s obsolete “junkyard” ordinance enacted in 1965. Wenger said the law has not been used since 2018, when the township stopped collecting fees for junkyard registration. Junkyards are now regulated in the township’s zoning ordinance and there are state environmental regulations in place.

Speeding: Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department received a complaint about speeding in the 2700 block of North Colebrook Road in Mastersonville. The speed limit on that portion of Colebrook Road is 35 mph. Stauffer said two officers conducted a speed detail May 17. The average speed of the 49 vehicles timed was 40.76 mph. An automated speed collection device was also placed there to gather data over seven days; the device was removed May 21. Stauffer said he will report results to township officials.