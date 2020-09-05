When: Rapho supervisors meeting, Sept. 3.

What happened: Supervisors discussed the possibility of closing the township office for business on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, as a COVID-19 cautionary measure to help ensure the health and safety of staff. But they decided to keep it open.

Polling place: The main meeting room at the municipal office, 971 N. Colebrook Road, is a polling place. The office does have a secure employee entrance and employee area. Supervisor Jere Swarr said he would prefer to keep the office open because voters will sometimes conduct other business or ask questions of township staff while they are there.

Municipal building: A preliminary report of an air quality analysis of the municipal building, conducted by Eastern Air, indicates there is no mold, though the humidity level was high in some areas. Officials will discuss the air quality issue when a final report is received.

Budget request: Barbara Basile, executive director of Mount Joy’s Milanof-Schock Library, asked supervisors to consider a $600 increase in the township’s annual donation to the library. If granted, the township’s 2021 donation would be $21,637. Swarr said the supervisors would consider the request, but the township is not sure what its financial situation may be as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park rules: Supervisors approved rules and regulations for Rapho Township Community Park. The park is open dawn to dusk daily. Overnight parking is prohibited. The park is a tobacco-free zone, and the use of alcoholic beverages and illegal substances is prohibited.