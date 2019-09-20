When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 19.
What happened: Manheim Mayor Scot Funk asked the township for a contribution toward the purchase of a special vehicle for the police department’s K-9 unit. But the board took no action on the funding request from Manheim Borough Police Department, which patrols Rapho.
Why it’s important: Funk said donations — not taxpayer funds — are used to support the dog in the K-9 unit, though public funds are used for the K-9 handler and vehicle.
Background: The borough's K-9, Casper, began service with the department about two years ago, and he is trained to search for people and narcotics. He is the department's third K-9 officer since the program began in 2001. Officer Kirk Colwell is Casper's handler, and he takes the vehicle home because he and Casper may be called out at any time.
Specially equipped vehicle: The police department is planning to purchase a new Chevy Tahoe for $29,350, including the trade-in value of the old Ford Explorer. Funk said additional costs for K-9 equipment such as a cage and fan for Casper, brings the total outlay to $39,632. Funk said Manheim Borough Council agreed Sept. 10 to donate $10,000 toward the purchase.
Other matters: Greg Behrens, 5150 Summerfield Drive, asked the township to review the no parking policy on his street. He said new signs were recently placed, and now Summerfield is the only street in the Green Park neighborhood where parking is prohibited on both sides of the street. Supervisor Lowell Fry said generally the township does not allow parking on the side of the street where fire hydrants are placed, but consideration is also given to how closely driveways are placed.
New park building: A $3,250 contract was awarded to Rohrer’s Quarry for a concrete floor of a barn-style storage building to be constructed in Rapho Township Community Park.