When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 19.
What happened: Supervisors adopted a $5.16 million 2020 budget with a slight tax increase of 0.13 mills. It’s the first tax hike since the township first levied a real estate tax in 2012.
What it means: The new tax rate will be 1.5 mills, up from 1.37 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $300 municipal real estate tax bill.
The spending plan: Balancing the budget not only calls for the tax increase, but also a transfer of $208,134 from the township’s reserves. Township Manager Sara Gibson said both this year and last year, officials used reserves to balance the budget. She said the township’s general rule is to have enough reserve funding to cover four to six months of regular expenses with no revenue, and currently there’s enough funding to cover nine months.
Resident concerns: Don Falkinburg, 1413 Willow Creek Drive, had several questions about the budget. He said $1.396 million would be spent on contracted police services with Manheim Borough and asked how the township ensures it’s receiving services commensurate with that amount. Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer said one of the measures of police service is response time, which is an average of seven minutes. Another measure is clearance rate of crimes; the department’s 2018 clearance rate for crimes was 72%. Falkinburg also questioned the township’s spending down of reserves. Supervisor Jere Swarr said the township did consider eliminating some road improvement projects, but decided against that.
Quotable: “We’ve cut road projects from the budget in the past few years. But we can’t keep delaying road and bridge projects,” Swarr said.
Other matters: Public Works director John Haldeman said a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation audit revealed that the township had unintentionally been using funds from its liquid fuels to maintain more than the dedicated portion of Johnson Mill Lane. The gravel road is located along the Little Chiques Creek off Drager Road. The dedicated portion of Johnson Mill is 0.41 miles long, and the undedicated portion extends about 1,500 feet. Supervisors agreed with Haldeman's plan of continuing to maintain the dedicated portion of the road and posting “no township maintenance” signs on the undedicated portion.