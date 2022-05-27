Rapho Township municipal building zonepic

Rapho Township offices, located at 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.

 Photo courtesy of Rapho Township

When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, May 19

What happened: The board approved a resolution in support of the possible formation of a regional municipal authority to administer emergency medical services in northwest Lancaster County.

Why it matters: Northwest EMS, the provider of emergency medical services in the northwestern portion of the county, is facing a financial crisis. The ambulance service expects a budget shortfall for 2022 of over $500,000, and Northwest EMS could be insolvent in a few years.

Background: Municipalities in northwestern Lancaster County joined a committee with representatives from Northwest EMS Inc. to discuss forming a regional EMS authority in June 2021. On April 7, a potential framework was presented to the supervisors.

Incorporation resolution: The resolution passed by supervisors does not mean Rapho is officially in the EMS authority. A separate corporation resolution would need to be passed should the township decide to join the EMS authority. The separate resolution would require a future public hearing and the proposed enactment to be advertised.

Addressing the challenges: Township officials said passing this resolution would provide additional time to determine the best method to address funding challenges for EMS organizations. Supervisor Jere Swarr said passing the resolution is a “baby step”. Supervisor Lowell Fry said he would like to see more financial information regarding the proposal. Officials will continue to participate in the exploration of whether a regional authority will solve funding issues EMS organizations are facing.

Conditional use hearing: Supervisors will hold a conditional use hearing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7 on a proposed warehouse expansion at 1000 Strickler Road. KW Cornerstone W-3 LLC is proposing to construct a 132,000-square-foot addition onto an existing 90,804-square-foot warehouse. The proposal will be reviewed by the township’s planning commission and Lancaster County Planning Commission prior to the conditional use hearing.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags