When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, May 19

What happened: The board approved a resolution in support of the possible formation of a regional municipal authority to administer emergency medical services in northwest Lancaster County.

Why it matters: Northwest EMS, the provider of emergency medical services in the northwestern portion of the county, is facing a financial crisis. The ambulance service expects a budget shortfall for 2022 of over $500,000, and Northwest EMS could be insolvent in a few years.

Background: Municipalities in northwestern Lancaster County joined a committee with representatives from Northwest EMS Inc. to discuss forming a regional EMS authority in June 2021. On April 7, a potential framework was presented to the supervisors.

Incorporation resolution: The resolution passed by supervisors does not mean Rapho is officially in the EMS authority. A separate corporation resolution would need to be passed should the township decide to join the EMS authority. The separate resolution would require a future public hearing and the proposed enactment to be advertised.

Addressing the challenges: Township officials said passing this resolution would provide additional time to determine the best method to address funding challenges for EMS organizations. Supervisor Jere Swarr said passing the resolution is a “baby step”. Supervisor Lowell Fry said he would like to see more financial information regarding the proposal. Officials will continue to participate in the exploration of whether a regional authority will solve funding issues EMS organizations are facing.

Conditional use hearing: Supervisors will hold a conditional use hearing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7 on a proposed warehouse expansion at 1000 Strickler Road. KW Cornerstone W-3 LLC is proposing to construct a 132,000-square-foot addition onto an existing 90,804-square-foot warehouse. The proposal will be reviewed by the township’s planning commission and Lancaster County Planning Commission prior to the conditional use hearing.