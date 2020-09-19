When: Rapho supervisors meeting, Sept. 17.

What happened: Supervisors approved a two-lot subdivision plan and a stormwater management plan allowing two new buildings to be constructed.

Subdivision plan: The board approved Gary and Cheryl Good’s plan to subdivide a 29-acre tract at 2127 Kulp Road into two parcels. A 5-acre parcel would be used to construct a new single-family home. The remaining 24-acre parcel includes the existing home.

Stormwater plan: Supervisors approved Chad Diffenderfer’s stormwater management plan for construction of a 7,500-square-foot welding shop at 2668 Lebanon Road. A rain garden will be used to manage some of the stormwater.

New manager: Supervisor Jere Swarr said the board is progressing in it search for a new township manager. He said 77 resumes for the position were received. After reviewing resumes and initial interviews with eight candidates, the pool of candidates has been narrowed to five. The board accepted the resignation of former Township Manager Sara Gibson on June 4. Her resignation was effective June 29. Jim Caldwell, of Rettew engineer firm, has been serving as interim manager.

Police report: Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer said in response to a resident complaint of speeding, police conducted a speed detail Sept. 2 at 3609 Mount Joy Road. The speed limit there is 40 mph. The average speed of the 265 vehicles timed was 41.373 mph. No speeding citations were issued.