When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.

What happened: Supervisors approved a conditional use for an agricultural equipment repair shop at 3322 Sunnyside Road, Manheim.

Why it’s important: The building that had housed an agricultural repair shop was destroyed by fire in January. The owner, Derek Hanna, plans to construct a larger building and shift the location slightly.

Background: The 110.4-acre farm is owned by Hanna. He and an uncle and cousin farm the property, which is known as DLT Farms. Several decades ago a 2,520-square-foot pole barn was constructed and used as a repair and service shop for agricultural equipment. About half of the now-destroyed pole barn was constructed within the 50-foot front setback.

Details: Hanna plans to construct a 6,500-square-foot building and shift it slightly so that it is not within the front yard setback area. The building would include a 3,000-square-foot machine shop. It would utilize an existing stone driveway and have six parking spaces for customers. David Keener, the engineer who prepared the plan for Hanna, said if additional parking is required, spaces would be available by the adjacent bank barn. In addition to agricultural equipment, the shop also would service and repair dumpsters. Hanna said most of the dumpsters are those used in agricultural operations. Tractors and other agricultural equipment to be serviced or repaired would be transported using straight trucks and trailers, and occasionally tractor trailers. Keener said there would be enough room between the bank barn and the proposed repair shop building for a tractor trailer to turn around. Hours of operation would be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

What’s next: Hanna will need to submit a stormwater management plan to the township for review and approval.

Trick or Treat: Supervisors set the date for Trick or Treat for Friday, Oct. 29, as suggested by Lancaster County officials. Hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m.