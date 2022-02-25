When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 17.

What happened: Supervisors approved a plan for Henry and Sylvia Beiler to relocate their wholesale plant business from Leola to their nearly 20-acre farm at 1973 Iron Bridge Road.

Details: The business, Homestead Plants, would now be housed in a greenhouse facility on the farm that’s located at the northwest corner of Iron Bridge and Kinderhook roads. The Beilers plan to demolish an existing 1,800-square-foot barn located off Iron Bridge Road. The greenhouse business would be housed in a 7,200-square-foot building with three attached greenhouses. Each of the greenhouses would contain 6,400 square feet of space. A parking lot would be constructed near the greenhouse facility, and the existing driveway would be extended to service the business.

Police: Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer presented the department’s 2021 year-end report. There were 171 crimes reported in the township last year; a decrease from the 210 crimes reported in 2020 and 2019. While crimes were down, crashes were up: 272 in 2021 versus 213 crashes in 2020. He said most crashes were caused by driver contributing actions including entering or crossing the roadway in an unsafe manner; driver distractions, following too closely or driver errors; and failure to maintain safe speed or failure to observe traffic control devices. Stauffer said the department uses posts on social media to alert residents about issues such as road closures, events, and stray dogs. Last year there were 14 stray dogs found in the township, and 12 were reunited with their owners after social media alerts. Two dogs were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.

Road closure: Supervisors acknowledged a request from Make/Films to close Mountain Road from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 31 for filming. Mountain Road is located off Route 72. A detour sign would be in place at Route 72 during the closure.