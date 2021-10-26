When: Rapho supervisors meeting, Oct. 21.

What happened: Supervisors approved a request from Messick’s Farm Equipment to use township roads for a parade Saturday, Nov. 20.

Details: The parade of farm equipment will begin at Messick’s current location at 187 Merts Drive off Cloverleaf Road in Mount Joy Township and end at its new location, which is currently under construction at 1475 Strickler Road in Rapho Township. The parade will start around 8 a.m. and end around 9:30 a.m. Jay Gainer, Messick’s manager, said those hours were selected since there won’t be as much traffic on the roads. Supervisor Jere Swarr said the parade will be fun to watch.

Medal of Valor: Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer presented a Medal of Valor to Officer James Starr. The Medal of Valor is awarded to officers “for conspicuous gallantry while acting in the line of duty and for acts of exceptional bravery performed at very high risk to their own lives with full awareness of the danger involved.” Starr was honored for his actions during a homicide in progress on Sept. 29 in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane in Mount Joy Township.

Police commendations: Stauffer presented commendations to Officer Jordan Herr and Officer Derek Weinoldt. Weinoldt received two commendations — one for assisting at the Sept. 29 homicide in progress and the other for his actions during an Oct. 8 vehicle pursuit and crash in Rapho Township. Herr also received a commendation for his actions during the Oct. 8 vehicle pursuit and crash.