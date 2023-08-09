When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 3. This meeting was held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren due to the July 5 explosion that leveled the township public works building, adjacent to the township municipal office at 971 North Colebrook Road.

What happened: Recovery efforts from the explosion and resulting fire are ongoing as supervisors approved $341,000 to purchase six pieces of equipment for the township public works department.

Why it’s important: The public works department lost all its equipment and materials and tools such as road signs, shovels and traffic cones during the explosion and resulting fire.

Equipment purchases: Three pieces of equipment will be purchased from other municipalities in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. A 2000 Volvo dump truck with plow and spreader will be purchased from Paradise Township for $15,000. A 1999 International dump truck with plow mount and spreader will be purchased from North Cornwall Borough for $2,000. A 1998 Mack dump truck with plow mount and spreader from South Lebanon Township will be purchased for $15,000. Three pieces of equipment will purchased new, including a John Deere skid loader with radial tire upgrade for $65,000 and a John Deere wheel loader for $227,500. Both pieces of equipment will be purchased from GTE. A 2023 Eby 24-foot aluminum trailer will be purchased from M.H. Eby Inc. for $16,500.

Funding: Township Manager Randall Wenger said the equipment purchases will be made using funds that are part of an insurance claim the township filed after the explosion. Board Chair Lowell Fry said that with these purchases the public works department’s equipment is close to the level it had been prior to the explosion. He said the department is purchasing tools and materials.

Quotable: “Some of the equipment purchases we approved are ‘stop gap’ measures, while others are more long-term purchases,” Fry said.

Short-term rental ordinance: Supervisors approved a short-term rental ordinance. The ordinance defines short term-rental as the use of a single family detached dwelling unit that is occupied for a period of less than 30 continuous days by the same occupants. The new law prohibits short-term rentals in residential and mixed-use zones. Such properties would be permitted in agricultural and rural zones if they meet specific criteria, including interconnected smoke detectors in each bedroom and in the common hallway and carbon monoxide detectors if the unit contains open flame furnaces or gas fireplaces, or if a garage is attached.

Surplus equipment: Wenger said in moving office equipment to the township office’s temporary location at Mastersonville Fire Company, surplus toner for printers the township no longer owns was found. Supervisors agreed to auction the toner on Municibid. The end date of the auction will be 3 p.m. Aug. 21.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 East Fairview Road, Manheim.