When: Rapho supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.

What happened: Township supervisors granted conditional approval for 300 parking spaces to be added to an existing 414,000-square-foot building which Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, plans to use as a delivery station. The vacant building, on 30 acres along Route 283 near Mount Joy, will supplement another delivery station near Elizabethtown, according to a report published previously by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Background: Constructed in 2004, the former warehouse at 1156 Four Star Drive is owned by Redcay Development LLC. The first tenant was Childcraft Education, a maker of wooden school furniture. It shuttered the facility in 2013. The second tenant was Forever 21, which used the warehouse as an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center. The warehouse has been vacant since 2016.

Details: Bill Swiernik of David Miller Associates, the engineering firm working with Redcay Development, said there are currently about 110 parking spaces on the site. The plan for Amazon’s use of the building would add nearly 300 parking spaces to the north and east of the building. To handle the additional stormwater runoff, two injection wells will collect runoff from a portion of the existing roof and infiltrate it into the groundwater. Swiernik said the system will have filters to ensure that debris from the roof would not be infiltrated along with stormwater.

New warehouse: A plan to construct a 217,000-square-foot warehouse was approved for a 21-acre lot at the intersection of Cornerstone Drive and Strickler Road. The tract is owned by KW Cornerstone; the project engineering firm is Warehaus. No potential tenants for the property were discussed.

Traffic signal upgrade: Supervisors awarded a $378,000 contract to C.M. High to upgrade the traffic signal at Route 230 and Esbenshade Road. Upgrades include replacing the traffic signal post and arms. The traffic signal was installed about 25 years ago. At the time, it was Rapho’s first traffic signal.