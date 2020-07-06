When: Rapho supervisors meeting, July 2.

What happened: Supervisors approved a request from Old Line Youth Livestock Expo to allow the Mastersonville Fire Police to direct traffic for a three-day youth livestock show Aug. 22-24.

Why it’s important: In the wake of the cancellation of the Elizabethtown Fair, the event has been organized by members of the local agriculture community to allow youth to exhibit and sell their livestock.

The event: The livestock expo will be held at Meadow Springs Farm, 1113 N. Colebrook Road. According to a letter from the organizers, which include Courtney and Jevin Kready, each day of the show has been designated to exhibit specific animals; for example, beef and dairy beef will be exhibited Aug. 22. Attendees will be limited to exhibitors and their parents. The letter indicates that this format will limit the number of people and allow for social distancing. A virtual auction of livestock will be held Aug. 24.

Rapho Park: Rules and regulations for Rapho Township Community Park were approved. The 30-acre park is located at 960 Strickler Road, Mount Joy. Park rules include prohibiting the use of alcoholic beverages and illegal substances and prohibiting motorized vehicles on the walking trails. The park is a tobacco-free area. Dogs must be kept on a leash unless they are in the dog park operated by Dog Park Mount Joy. Park hours are dawn to dusk, and overnight parking of vehicles is prohibited.

Meeting format: Supervisors discussed the format of upcoming meetings. In-person meetings with social distancing have been held since June 4. Members of the public may attend the meetings or participate via phone. Virtual meetings had been held via Facebook Live. The possibility of continuing to livestream meetings was discussed, but action was not taken.

Other business: Supervisors approved: