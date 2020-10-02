When: Rapho supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.

What happened: Supervisors reported on the progress of the search for a new township manager.

New manager: In response to a question from resident John Samos, Supervisor Lowell Fry said the board is has narrowed the pool of candidates for the manager position. Interviews were conducted Sept. 21 and 28 with five candidates. As a result, the pool has been narrowed to two candidates.

Background: The board accepted the resignation of former Township Manager Sara Gibson on June 4. Her resignation was effective June 29. Jim Caldwell of Rettew engineer firm has been serving as interim manager.

Construction funds: Supervisors agreed to release $32,130 held as financial security for a construction project on 23 acres at 1940 Sunnyside Road. Property owner Aaron Stotlzfus built a 1,839-square-foot home addition, constructed a 1,152-square-foot horse barn and a stone driveway. Funds were released since the project has been completed and stormwater management facilities have been installed and inspected.