When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisor Mark Erb was sworn in as secretary/treasurer. Supervisor Lowell Fry will now serve as vice chair and Supervisor Jere Swarr will serve as chair.
Appointments: Chris Nieles was appointed to a three-year term on the zoning hearing board. He had been serving on the township’s fire advisory council. Erb will serve as the ex officio supervisor member of the fire council until the created vacancy is filled. A vacancy also exists for a four-year term on the township’s planning commission. Three auditors were appointed: Patricia Shupp will serve a six-year term; Tom Swarr a four-year term; and Amy Benner a two-year term.
Yard waste facility: A change was approved for the fee for commercial landscape contractor use of the gated yard waste recycling facility at the municipal complex, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim. It is accessed by a keyfob. The fee for commercial use of the facility will increase from $200 to $300 per year per vehicle. The facility is open only to township residents and commercial landscape contractors headquartered in the township who are disposing of waste from township residents. For residents, the cost of the keyfob will remain at $10 per year.
Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the township office, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.