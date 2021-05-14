When: Rapho supervisors meeting, May 6.

What happened: Supervisors viewed a proposal to add about 400 parking spaces to an existing warehouse facility at 1156 Four Star Drive. Since this was a briefing item, no action was taken.

Why it’s important: According to news reports, the 414,000-square-foot warehouse has been leased by its owner, Redcay Development III LLC, to Amazon for a delivery station. The warehouse has been vacant for several years. The last tenant was Forever 21, which closed the distribution operation there in 2016.

Details: The nearly 30-acre site currently has about 200 parking spaces. An additional 400 would be needed to accommodate delivery vehicles, according to the proposal and Bill Swiernik of David Miller Associates, who was representing the developer. The warehouse building has a loading dock, which will be used for incoming shipments. Some of the delivery vehicles would be stored inside the warehouse as they’re being loaded. Stormwater for the site is provided by regional detention basins that were constructed as part of the original development of the industrial park. However additional stormwater measures would have to be constructed to accommodate the new impervious area created by additional parking spaces. The proposal includes collecting stormwater runoff from a portion of the warehouse roof and infiltrate it back into the groundwater via two injection wells.

Township concern: The warehouse opened in 2004 with Childcraft Education, a maker of wooden school furniture, as a tenant. The traffic impact from the warehouse was calculated as part of an overall master traffic study for the industrial park. Supervisor Lowell Fry said his concern with traffic is the logistics of how the large delivery vehicles will be staged for loading and the hours of operation for the warehouse.

What’s next: The proposal for additional parking spaces at the warehouse will undergo further review by the township’s engineering firm.

Lot add-on: Supervisors approved a lot add-on plan for Jeff Buckwalter, 2982 Buckwalter Road. Buckwalter plans to divide 15.51 acres from his 18.51-acre lot and add it onto an adjoining 51.78-acre farm owned by Robert and Brenda Buckwalter. After the addition, the farm would be 67.29 acres.

New park rules: New rules and regulations for Rapho Township Community Park were approved. The park at 960 Strickler Road is open dawn to dusk; overnight parking is prohibited. Cans and dumpsters for trash and recycling are available, but visitors are requested to follow a “you bring it, you take it” policy as much as possible. All animals must be leashed except in the enclosed dog park. Other rules are posted at the park and on the township’s website: raphotownship.com.