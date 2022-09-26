When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 15.

What happened: Brett Hamm, Fire Department Mount Joy fire chief, provided a report of fire responses for the last three months.

Why it matters: Fire Department Mount Joy is one of three fire departments serving the township. The other two are Mastersonville Fire Company and Manheim Fire Department.

Details: Hamm said in June his department responded to 35 calls; nine were in Rapho. There was an average of eight firefighters per call, and response time was 4 minutes and 49 seconds. In July the fire department responded to 52 calls; 12 in Rapho. There was an average of 10 firefighters per call, and response time was 4 minutes and 24 seconds. In August there were 44 calls for service; 14 in Rapho. An average of nine firefighters responded per call, and response time was 4 minutes and 27 seconds. One of the August calls was a false alarm; someone pulled the alarm at Hampton Inn & Suites, 2301 Strickler Road.

Stormwater: Supervisors approved an amendment to the township’s stormwater management ordinance. Stormwater management facilities are required to be inspected annually for the first five years after they’ve been installed and thereafter once every three years. Inspections should be conducted during or immediately following precipitation of 3 inches or more with in a 24-hour period. A written inspection report of the inspection is required to be submitted to the township.

Animal waste: The stormwater ordinance also provides information about disposal of waste from dogs, cats or other animals kept for companionship or amusement. Animal waste must be removed by the owner from public streets or township property including parks. Disposal of animal waste in storm drains or in public compost is prohibited. Service animals and animals used for police activities are exempted from the requirements.

Deferral of plan review: Supervisors agreed to defer review of a land development plan at 327 White Oak Road to Penn Township. Baron Associates is proposing to construct 16 dwellings on the seven-acre tract that spans Penn and Rapho townships. The portion in Rapho is within the Chiques Creek floodplain and no improvements are proposed for this portion of the property. Access to the proposed development would be from Hamaker Road.

What’s next: Supervisors will next meet 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at 971 N. Colebrook Road.