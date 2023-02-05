When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Supervisors granted a time extension request to Feb. 17 to industrial property owner KW Cornerstone W-3 LLC regarding its proposal to expand a warehouse at 1000 Strickler Road, Mount Joy. KW Cornerstone requested the extension in order to finalize details of the land development plan.

Why it matters: The 132,000-square-foot expansion would more than double the size of the existing 90,804-square-foot warehouse used by Maple Logistic Solutions.

Background: The 19.91-acre site sits at the intersection of Cornerstone Drive and Strickler Road. It’s owned by KW Cornerstone W-3 and is zoned industrial. When the plan for the existing 90,904 square-foot warehouse was approved in 2007, a possible future expansion was shown on the plan. A 5-foot landscaped berm has been installed to the rear of the existing warehouse. Warehouses in the township’s industrial zone require a conditional use hearing. The hearing was held July 7 and supervisors approved the use. The land development plan is the next step for the proposed expansion.

Township property sale: Supervisors authorized the sale of a 1997 John Deere loader via auction on the Municibid site at municibid.com. It will have a starting bid of $45,000, and the auction will end at 1 p.m. Feb. 14.

Events: Supervisors approved Hempfield Rec Commission’s request to use township roadways for the Tri for Life triathlon May 7. Supervisors also approved a request from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to use township roads as part of the Mother’s Day Convoy May 14. Lori Shenk, Northwest EMS community outreach manager and Rapho’s emergency management coordinator, said she is working with Make-A-Wish representatives and Mount Joy Borough Police Chief Robert Goshen to coordinate safety details for the convoy. The convoy route includes Route 230 in Mount Joy Borough. It leaves from the Manheim Auto Auction, 1190 Lancaster Road, Manheim.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the township office, 971 North Colebrook Road, Manheim.