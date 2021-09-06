When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 2.

What happened: Supervisors approved a conditional use for Keenan Slab Works, 4917 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim.

Details: Keenan Slab Works creates live edge slabs of wood for furniture such as tables and conference tables. The business operates on a 20-acres agricultural tract owned by James and Debra Keenan. James and his son Austin Keenan operate the business from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The business consists of an outdoor sawmill that utilizes a bandsaw to cut logs into slabs; an outdoor storage area for cut slabs, and an electric vacuum kiln to dry the slabs.

Neighbor concerns: Two neighbors on Rife Run Road — Karen Hudick and Cindy Geib — said they were concerned about the future impact of the business as it grows. Hudick said she’s concerned about the seven day-a-week operation of the business and potential impacts of increased traffic as the business grows. Robert Mellott, a neighbor on Elizabethtown Road, asked about disposal plans for sawdust from the sawmill. James Keenan said sawdust is used in gardens on the property. Austin Keenen said sawdust is not stored in large piles, which eliminates runoff.

Quotable: “We’re very concerned about the environment. We reuse sawdust and wood chips around our property, and the electric kiln does not produce smoke,” James Keenan said.

Conditions: Among the conditions of approval, supervisors are requiring a site plan to be submitted to the township that defines the specific location of the business use on the 20-acre property. Another requires the Keenans to undergo another conditional use hearing if significant growth in the size and scope of the business occurs.

What’s next: The Keenans will need to document the area of the business use and submit that information to the township.

Other business: Supervisors approved sending a letter to Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority regarding potential extension of sewer and water service to the Route 72/Turnpike interchange area. The letter requests the authority reserve 250,000 gallons per day for sewage flow from that area. The township is seeking to resolve a septic disposal issue with Shree Punit LLC, operators of Hampton Inn Manheim, 2764 Lebanon Road, for violating the township’s wastewater disposal plan. The four-story, 95-room hotel sends its wastewater to a holding tank that needs to be pumped. The township submitted a plan in 2019 to the state Department of Environmental Protection, allowing the hotel to construct a private treatment facility to handle its wastewater, but the hotel owners objected to the plan, arguing it would be cost-prohibitive.