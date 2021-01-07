When: Rapho Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Rapho had a shift in leadership. Supervisor Lowell Fry will now serve as chair and treasurer. Supervisor Jere Swarr will serve as vice chair, while supervisor Mark Erb continues to serve as secretary.

Appointments: Supervisors appointed Chris Moyer to a three-year term on the township Zoning Hearing Board and reappointed Carrol Ehrhart to a four-year term on the township Planning Commission.

Yard waste facility: Supervisors approved fee changes to use the gated yard waste recycling facility at the municipal complex, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim. For residents the cost of a keyfob to gain access will increase from $10 per year to $15 per year. The fee for commercial use of the facility for township-based businesses will increase from $300 per year per vehicle to $1,200 per year per vehicle.

Warehouse plan: The board approved a plan for Mid-State Roofing to construct a 22,000-square-foot warehouse/office building on the west side of Strickler Road.

Hearing: Supervisors will hold a conditional use hearing for a proposed 217,000-square-foot warehouse at the intersection of Cornerstone Drive and Strickler Road on Feb. 4.