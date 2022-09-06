When: Rapho supervisors meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Supervisors discussed an intermunicipal meeting held Aug. 31 regarding a proposed emergency medical services authority.

Why it matters: If it were created, the emergency medical services authority could provide service to the 12 municipalities currently served by the financially struggling Northwest EMS. Each municipality independently must decide whether to join.

Discussion: Supervisor Lowell Fry said the financial trouble Northwest EMS is facing seems to stem from insurance companies reimbursing individuals for services, then individuals not forwarding the payment to Northwest. An authority could file a lien to recover that lost revenue. Northwest EMS has proposed a membership fee of $70 to $85 per household to help fund the authority, but actual fees would be determined once the authority is established. Supervisor Mark Erb said the membership fee is really a tax, and it would apply not only to residential properties, but also to commercial properties and institutions. Supervisor Jere Swarr said he has concerns with creating another layer of government.

Quotable: “The idea of creating an authority has its pluses and minuses. Municipalities that opt out and decide not to join the authority could contract with the authority for services, but a fee has not yet been established,” Fry said.

Next steps: A public meeting to discuss the proposed authority will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Masonic Conference Center Patton Campus, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown. The authority could be adopted as soon as October.

Truck restrictions: Supervisors approved an ordinance prohibiting trucks with trailers over 18 feet long or twin trailers over 28.5 feet long on Auction and South Erisman roads in the vicinity of Shenck’s Mill Covered Bridge. The tractor-trailer restriction is due to bridge’s poor alignment with Shenck Road and inadequate turning radii at the intersection of Erisman and Shenck roads.

Personnel: Supervisors approved hiring Jeffrey A. Keller as assistant zoning officer effective Sept. 19. He will be promoted to zoning officer Nov. 18.