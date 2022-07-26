When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, July 21.

What happened: Supervisors discussed the upcoming Aug. 31 hearing on the potential formation of a joint emergency management authority. The hearing, to be held at Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, will allow public input.

Why it matters: Rapho is one of several municipalities considering creating an authority to provide emergency management services and take over the financially struggling Northwest EMS.

Discussion: Supervisor Lowell Fry said the township is open to discussions about a municipal authority, however, he said he has some concerns about how it would be organized. Fry said there should be accountability of the organization to its municipal partners. The financial issue Northwest EMS is facing, Fry said, seems to arise mostly from an insurance-related issue that occurs when individuals are directly reimbursed by their insurance company for Northwest EMS services, but these same individuals then fail to forward the reimbursement to Northwest as payment for services. The benefit of an authority is that it could file a lien to recover that lost revenue. Lori Shenk, Northwest EMS community outreach coordinator, said the important thing for the township at this point is to “have a seat at the table to take part in the discussion about emergency services and to help provide a solution,” She said she is not part of the committee that’s been involved in discussing a possible regional authority.

Quotable: “This is a serious issue, and the decision to create and join a municipal EMS authority is not one we take lightly,” Fry said. “It’s a hard decision for municipalities. The issue we’re facing is a statewide and even a national one. Other communities in the state are watching what we’re doing here, so it’s important that whatever we do, we make it succeed,” Shenk said.

Next steps: The public hearing is the next step in the process. After that, the municipalities currently served by Northwest EMS would consider advertising an ordinance to participate in the regional emergency management service authority.

Public sewer: Supervisors agreed to modify the township’s wastewater disposal plan, also known as a state Act 537 plan, that would provide public sewer to an area of Route 72 from Cider Press Road to the Lebanon County line. It could possibly include the area from Cider Press Road to Pinch Road. The modified plan will be sent to the state Department of Environmental Protection for review and comment. Fry said submitting the modified plan to DEP is the first step of many in the process.