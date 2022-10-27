When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: Supervisors approved rezoning two properties from mixed-use commercial to industrial. The properties are located at 1475 Main St. and 1480 Strickler Road, Mount Joy.

Details: The total acreage of the two tracts is estimated to be 10.42 acres. Jura Inc., which sells residential and commercial bean-to-cup automatic coffee machines, currently is leasing a property in the Rapho Industrial Park. Stacy Morgan Brubaker, the attorney representing Jura, said the business would like to relocate to a property it owns. She said the company plans to create a showroom for its products as part of a new facility that would be constructed in the new location. A design for the new facility has not been finalized.

What’s next: A land development plan would be submitted to the township for review and possible approval by the supervisors.

Revised plan: Supervisors approved a revised subdivision plan for the Hills of Jamesfield Manor. The revised plan includes two lot add-ons. The original subdivision plan was approved in 2012 with seven building lots and a remaining parcel of 78.6 acres. In 2019 supervisors approved a lot add-on of 1.16 acres from the 78.6-acre parcel to 3646 Meadow View Road owned by James Keener, the developer of the subdivision. Keener recently added 3.03 acres fronting onto Meadow View to 3496 Meadow View Road from the remaining lands parcel. The revised subdivision plan includes the lot add-ons to the two properties owned by Keener. The size of the original seven building lots are the same as on the original plan approved in 2012.

EMS authority: Information regarding the proposed emergency medical services authority is in the township’s fall newsletter. Action regarding advertising the ordinance to create the EMS authority must be made at a November meeting. If advertisement is approved, action on adoption of the ordinance would take place at a December meeting.

Budget: Supervisors agreed to hold a budget workshop Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the municipal office, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim. Supervisors plan to work on draft budget details during the workshop.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.