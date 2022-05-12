When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: Supervisors approved rezoning a property at 1295 E. Main St. Mount Joy, from agricultural to industrial.

Why it matters: Four acres of the nearly 44-acre property, which is owned by Core5 Industrial Partners LLC, is already zoned industrial.

Concept plan: The rezoning petition presented by Claudia Shank, a solicitor with McNees Wallace Nurick, and Paul Pontius, a Core5 partner, included a concept plan for two warehouses on the site. Both potential warehouses would be located along East Main Street (Route 230). One of the warehouses would contain 243,200 square feet of space with 38 loading docks and parking for 54 trailers. The second warehouse would contain 218,400 square feet of space with 38 loading docks and parking for 27 trailers. An additional parking area would contain 50 parking spaces for automobiles. A pad site would be located along Strickler Road across from the intersection with Four Star Drive.

Discussion: Supervisor Jere Swarr said the rezoning makes sense since the property is in the township’s designated growth area that’s known as the “triangle”. It’s bounded by routes 283, 772 and 230. He said he considered agricultural zoned land in the “triangle” to be “ag holding” meaning that it would be rezoned at some point.

Quotable: “(The rezoning) has been 30 years in the making,” Swarr said, “I like (the proposal for the property). It’s close to Route 283 so trucks can easily get in and out.”

What’s next: Supervisor Lowell Fry said the rezoning is just the first step for development of the property. Warehouses require a conditional use hearing.

Event: Supervisors acknowledged a request from Good Day for A Run for a state Department of Transportation special event permit for a 5K run Saturday, June 4. The Run the Vineyards event would be held at Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery, 1599 Old Line Road, Manheim. The 3.1-mile race would cross Old Line Road, which is a PennDOT road.