When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, March 18.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a revised plan to extend public sewer to the Rapho Industrial Park.

Details: The plan provides public sewer to the Rapho Industrial Park, bounded by routes 772 and 283. As part of the project, an easement would be acquired from Elm Tree Properties to connect to sewer lines in the nearby Elm Tree neighborhood. Cost to secure the easement is $100,000. Wastewater would be treated by the Mount Joy Borough Authority. Rapho has reserved capacity in the treatment plant. This project would utilize a portion of the reserved capacity.

Police: Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer presented the department’s 2020 year-end report, showing 210 crimes in the township last year, the same number as 2019. Top criminal activities were disorderly conduct, theft, fraud and assault. Stauffer reported a marked increase in fraud. Crashes are down: 213 versus 264 the previous year. Stauffer said officers began wearing body cameras last year. He said the added layer of accountability and transparency was an important step in the department’s commitment to integrity, and the cameras serve as a training tool.

Quotable: “Our crime rate is very, very low. We had no robberies or criminal homicide in 2020. However, fraud is very prevalent, especially fraud targeting the elderly. I think it’s skyrocketed because people have been at home and using their computers more during the pandemic,” Stauffer said.

Make-A-Wish truck convoy: Supervisors approved the use of township roads for the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day on May 9. The event starts at the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction, 1190 Lancaster Road, Manheim. The route remains the same as the route for last year’s event.