When: Rapho supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Supervisors approved an ordinance reducing the speed limit on Shumaker Road between Mastersonville and Cider Press roads from 40 to 35 mph.

Background: Township Manager Randall Wenger said the reduction in speed is necessary to achieve visibility from a proposed access drive on a vacant tract between 2941 and 2969 Shumaker Road. Irving and Rosanne Fritz, owners of the tract, propose to construct a home there. Wenger said the property owners are covering the costs necessary to reduce the speed limit.

Route 772 speed reduction: Wenger said he was notified the state Department of Transportation plans to lower the speed limit on two sections of Mount Joy Road (Route 772). The 55-mph speed limit from Stauffertown near the Little Chiques Creek to Breneman Road would be reduced to 45 mph. The 55-mph speed limit from Breneman to Weaver Road would be reduced to 50 mph.

Event: Supervisors agreed to allow the Janus School, 205 Lefever Road, to use township roads, sidewalks and Rapho Community Park for the Ginger Goudie Memorial 5K on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Regional planning: Supervisors approved an intergovernmental cooperation agreement with Penn Township to share the cost for a consultant to facilitate public input as municipalities seek to update its 2010 Manheim Central Regional Comprehensive Plan. The process to update the plan is just getting underway. Comprehensive plans are used by local and county officials to plan future land uses in a municipality or region.