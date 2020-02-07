When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.
What happened: Easements with four property owners were approved for a project to install stornwater drainage along Mount Joy Road (Route 772) near the intersection of North Erisman Road.
Why it’s important: Supervisor Jere Swarr said the project is intended to help alleviate stormwater ponding along Mount Joy Road.
Drainage project: Stormwater will be conveyed in a drainage pipe that will be installed alongside the road. Easements were acquired from Donna Howard of Erisman Road; and Carl and Nancy Garman, Edwin Everhart and Derek and Valetta Ghee, all of Mount Joy Road.
What’s next: Public works Director John Haldeman said stormwater drainage will be installed later this year.
Streetlights: Supervisors approved an agreement with PPL to install LED lights. The energy-efficient streetlight will be installed along Emerald Way in the Elm Tree residential development.
Other business: Supervisors granted approval to a revised final subdivision plan for the Hills of Jamesfield Manor, 3646 Meadowview Road. Developer James Keener plans to add 1.16-acres and 1.67-acres from two adjoining tracts to a 7.1-acre tract at 3646 Meadowview Road. owned by Donald Lawrence and David Lampo. The resulting 10-acre lot would contain a residence and its driveway. Improvements are not proposed to any of the three lots involved.