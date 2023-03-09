When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: Supervisors awarded $1.31 million in contracts for road materials.

Contract details: A $941,095 contract for blacktop laid in place and a $120,300 contract for blacktop picked up at the plant was awarded to Highway Materials. Pennsy Supply was awarded a $103,575 contract for stone, and other materials such as rip rap picked up at the plant and $147,885 for those materials delivered.

Road projects: A number of road projects slated for this year including: overlay of Oak Tree and Rife Run roads; overlay two sections of Mastersonville Road — from Horn to Shumaker roads and from Colebrook to Shumaker roads; installing stormwater measures along Mill Road.

Road closure: Supervisors approved closing Horn Road between Mastersonville and Pinch roads from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 8. Mastersonville Fire Department will do a controlled burn at 1923 Horn Road for fire company training. Kyle Peters, Mastersonville Fire Chief, said Manheim, Penryn and Mount Gretna fire departments have also been invited to participate in the training event. “It’s not often that we have the opportunity to do live fire training,” he said.

Time extension: Two projects received time extensions. Beacon of Manheim’s preliminary final plan for a proposed fueling station and 7-Eleven convenience store at 3003 Lebanon Road (Route 72) granted the township an extension until May 15 for plan processing. MAA Durga Enterprises proposal to construct a 45-unit three-story hotel and a 2,380-square-foot KFC restaurant at 1540 Strickler Road was granted an extension until June 2.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. March 16 at the township office, 971 North Colebrook Road, Manheim.