When: Supervisors meeting, June 3.

What happened: Supervisors approved an agreement with Penn State Health Life Lion LLC for ground ambulance services.

Details: Northwest EMS and Susquehanna Valley EMS both provide ambulance services in Rapho. Township Manager Randall Wenger said Susquehanna Valley EMS is being acquired by Penn State Health. The acquisition will be finalized July 1.

Quotable: “The new agreement with Penn State Health is required since they are acquiring Susquehanna Valley EMS. The township will continue to be served by two ambulance providers,” Wenger said.

American Rescue Plan funds: Wenger said he received notice the township has been allocated $1.28 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Funds may be used to cover the costs for access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and to expand access to broadband internet as well as replace lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timeline: The township would be required to commit the money by Dec. 31, 2024, and spend it by Dec. 31, 2026. To receive funds, the township must apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Any unused funds would have to be returned.

Discussion: Supervisor Mark Erb said he is not in favor of the township accepting the funds because requirements for using the funds are continually evolving. Supervisor Lowell Fry disagreed. He said although unused funds would have to be repaid, he feels some of the funding could benefit the township and its residents. The township’s third supervisor, Jere Swarr, was not in attendance at the meeting.

What’s next: Further discussion and action was tabled until the June 17 meeting. Swarr is expected to be at this meeting.