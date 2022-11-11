When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: Supervisors approved a $6.07 million preliminary budget for 2023 with a tax increase to 1.75 mills.

What it means: The tax rate would rise from 1.5 to 1.75 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $350 tax bill.

The spending plan: Balancing the budget requires a transfer of $248,939 from the townships’ reserves. It marks the fourth consecutive year officials used reserves to balance the budget. Township Manager Randall Wenger wrote in the 2023 budget narrative that in 2022, the real estate tax provided about $265,000 less than the township spent on emergency service protection. If the real estate tax remained 1.5 mils, that difference would increase to $404,578 in 2023. Additionally since 2021, the costs of the planned 2023 public works paving and reclamation projects have increased $370,470 or 53%.

Quotable: “Due to the rapidly increasing costs of public works road projects, the township is not able to cover the police, fire and EMS costs exceeding the revenue generated by the real estate tax with the earned income tax and still meet the expectations for township road maintenance and improvements in 2023. We analyzed the level of reserves we have on hand and determined that it would be wise for us to utilize some of those funds to balance this year’s budget,” Wenger wrote in the budget narrative.

Emergency services: Overall funding for the three fire companies serving the township would increase from to $632,472 this year to $664,871 in 2023. Contributions to the operating budgets of Fire Department Mount Joy, Manheim Fire Department and Mastersonville Fire Company would increase by 6.5% and contributions to each department’s capital fund would also increase by 6.5%. The donation to Northwest EMS would increase from $15,000 to $49,875, and the donation to Penn State Health Life Lion, formerly Susquehanna Valley EMS, would remain at $5,000. Contracted police service from Manheim Borough would increase 4.13% from $1.502 million to $1.564 million in 2023. Next year marks the ninth year of the township’s 10-year police contract with Manheim Borough.

Libraries: Donations to both Milanof-Schock Library and Manheim Community Library would increase by 6.28%. The proposed donation to Milanof-Schock Library is $23,000 up from $21,640 this year; and the proposed donation to Manheim Community Library is $18,062, up from $16,995 this year.

Projects: Road projects would include overlay of Oak Tree and Rife Run roads and installing stormwater measures along Mill Road. Two sections of Mastersonville Road are scheduled to be overlaid: from Horn to Shumaker roads and from Colebrook to Shumaker roads. Cost for these projects would be split between the township’s general fund and the state liquid fuels fund.

What’s next: The proposed budget is available for review at the municipal office, 971 N. Colebrook Road. It will also be posted online at raphotownship.com. Final adoption of the 2023 budget is slated for Thursday, Dec. 1.

Bridge restriction: Supervisors agreed to post a 16 ton weight restriction on the South Garfield Road bridge over Chiques Creek. An engineering review of the bridge conducted this summer found that the bridge decking would be damaged by vehicles over 16 tons.