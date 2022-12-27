When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 15.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to allow a real estate company to construct two warehouse/distribution facilities on East Main Street.

Why it matters: The 43.76-acre property at 1295 E. Main St. is in the township’s designated growth area, and it’s close to two Route 283 ramps. Warehouses in the township’s industrial zone require a conditional-use hearing.

Details: Christopher Dellinger of law firm HRG said its client Core5 proposes to demolish the existing home and outbuildings to construct a 249,600-square-foot and a 218,700-square-foot warehouse. Both warehouses would be served by a total of 307 parking spaces. Paul Pontius, a Core5 partner, said tenants have not yet been secured for proposed warehouses. He said he anticipates they may be used as e-commerce sites.

Access: The property sits between Route 230 (Main Street) and Strickler Road and across from the Amazon warehouse. It would have an access drive running from Strickler Road near the intersection with Four Star Drive and Route 230. Access from Route 230 would be limited to a right-in only configuration, while the Strickler Road access would allow full access.

Resident concerns: Chris Neiles, a resident whose business, Keystone Lawn Service, is located at the intersection of Four Star Drive and Strickler Road, said he’s concerned that the access drive may be used by motorists as a short cut between Route 230 and Strickler Road. He asked supervisors to consider requiring a stop sign at the end of the access drive for traffic entering Strickler Road. He’s also concerned about the impact of increased tractor-trailer traffic. Don Falkinburg, of Willow Creek Drive, said he shares Neiles’ concern about the additional tractor-trailer traffic on Strickler Road.

What’s next: A land development plan with specifics on landscape screening, lighting design and stormwater management would be need to be submitted to the township for review by the township engineer, township planning commission and county planning commission. Supervisors would then need to approve a final plan for the project.

Speed limit: Supervisors set a 25 mph speed limit on Green Park, Willow Creek, Oak Leaf, Summerfield, Cobblestone, Field View, Green Leaf, Oak Ridge, Weeping Willow, Little Chiques, Heatherwood, Field Stone, Worthington, Canterbury, Barrington and Meadowfield drives, as well as Elmcrest Boulevard and Breneman Road between North Colebrook and Hosler roads.

Fuel costs: Supervisors approved a $35,000 supplemental appropriation from revenue to the public works diesel fuel line item in the 2022 budget. Township Manager Randall Wenger said the additional funding accounts for the higher-than-anticipated cost of diesel fuel this year. He said the amount for diesel fuel in the recently adopted 2023 budget was increased reflect the higher fuel prices.

Finances: Supervisors agreed to create a separate account in the capital fund for public works vehicle purchases and agreed to transfer $100,000 from the general fund into this new account in the capital fund. A transfer of $41,417 from the general fund to the capital fund for costs associated with an upcoming stormwater project shared with Penn Township was also approved.

Next meeting: A reorganization meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the township office, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim. The supervisors will conduct their regular business meeting immediately following the reorganization.