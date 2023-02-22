When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: Supervisors approved an annual rate of $300 for residents using Penn Waste, the township’s trash and recycling provider. It’s a $15 increase from the current rate of $285.

Details: The new annual rate is effective July 1 through June 30, 2024. Quarterly billing will be $75 per quarter. If paid in full at the beginning of the billing year there’s a $10 discount, so the fee would be $290.

Building expansion: Supervisors agreed to waive the requirement for a land development plan for an expansion of the clubhouse at the Elstonville Sportsmen’s Association, 3133 Pinch Road. The organization plans to construct a 1,340-square-foot addition to the clubhouse and an 804-square-foot covered deck.

Fire report: Andrew Kirchner, Manheim Fire Department chief, presented monthly reports for November through January. The department responded to 35 incidents in November — eight in Rapho. An average of seven members responded per incident, and the largest number of incidents occurred between 4 p.m. and midnight. In December the department responded to 45 incidents — nine were in the township. An average of seven members responded per incident, and the largest number of incidents occurred between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Last month the department responded to 26 incidents — six in the township. An average of eight members responded per incident, and the largest number of incidents occurred between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fire station update: Dan Reif, Manheim Fire Department president, said the renovation project at the firehouse, 83 S. Main St., Manheim, is mostly complete. Some minor projects are on a punch list. Speedwell Construction, 667 Ditz Dr., Manheim, is the contractor for the project. Fire apparatus has been returned to the firehouse that was temporarily housed elsewhere during the project that began in August.

Police event: Manheim police Chief Joseph Stauffer said the department will participate in a Light Up the Night event March 14 at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital. This is the second year for the event in which participating first responders fill the parking lot at the medical center and light their flashing lights to brighten the spirits of patients at the hospital.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the township office, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.