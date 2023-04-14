When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: Several residents expressed concerns with traffic and the overall impact of a possible 378-unit apartment complex on a 25-acre tract at 3729 Mount Joy Road (Route 772). Development plans were presented as a sketch plan for Chiques Crossing by a partnership known as Vistablock LLC.

Background: The potential development adjoins the Little Chiques Creek and the land is zoned residential. Although nearly 23 acres of the property is in Rapho, about 1.5-acres is within Mount Joy Borough and 0.87 acres is in Mount Joy Township.

Details: Brandon Conrad of Vistablock said the 378 apartments, which he described as “high-end rentals”, would be contained in six buildings. Each building would contain three stories for residential units and a ground-level parking garage. He said the development would include a walking trail and incorporate five homes along Mount Joy Road that are now rental properties. Vistablock is proposing a roundabout on Route 772 with two entrances to the development. Michelle Madzelan, ELA Group senior transportation manager, said the roundabout would be designed to accommodate tractor-trailer and school bus traffic; the design would be similar to the roundabouts that ELA designed along Sixth Street in Warwick Township.

Resident concerns: Dale Murray, a former Mount Joy borough council member and a current Rapho resident, said he’s concerned about the traffic impact. He said traffic going toward Mount Joy in the afternoon has increased over the years and urged Madzelan to include such data in the traffic study that would be done in conjunction with a plan for the development and the conditional-use hearing. The bulk of the land for the development is currently undeveloped, and Kathy Harrison said she’s concerned about the impact the development would have on native wildlife.

What’s next: Multifamily housing is a conditional use in Rapho’s residential zone. To move forward with the plan, a conditional-use hearing would be required.

Vacant property: Supervisors authorized Township Manager Randall Wenger to enroll the vacant former Hampton Inn property at 2764 Lebanon Road (Route 72) with the Lancaster County Development Authority Vacant Property Reinvestment Board. The now-shuttered Hampton Inn had been operated by Shree Punit LLC but is now owned by M&T Bank, which held a mortgage on the property. Wenger said the vacant property board would determine if the property is blighted and then seek to purchase the property for an equitable price and work to repurpose it.

Short-term rentals: Lance Noll, 1070 Old Line Road, asked supervisors to establish an ordinance for short-term rentals. Currently short-term rental requests have to go before the township’s zoning hearing board as a “use not provided for.” He received approval from the zoning hearing board in October 2022 to convert an old schoolhouse on his property into a three-bedroom short-term rental unit. However, he said since the rental unit is considered a commercial use, converting the schoolhouse would require installing a sprinkler system, which would cost between $15,000 and $20,000. He said the cost is prohibitive and asked supervisors to create a short-term rental ordinance that would not require installing sprinkler systems. Supervisor Lowell Fry said the township is currently considering such an ordinance, but it’s still in the discussion stage.

Speed limit concerns: Michael Carper, president of The Meadows homeowners group, said the development includes six homes along Mount Joy Road (Route 772). The homes have access drives onto Route 772. He said the speed limit in that area is 55 mph and residents have a concern about safely exiting their driveways given traffic in the area. Carper also said the traffic includes tractor-trailers, and as they approach the traffic light at Route 772 and Elmcrest Boulevard, they use their brake retarders, which are noisy. He asked supervisors if the speed limit could be reduced in the vicinity of the six homes. Fry said the township recently did a speed study of that area that indicates 85% of motorists are at or under the 55 mph speed limit.

Developments: Supervisors approved two final plans for development in the township’s designated growth area. MAA Durga Enterprises plan to construct a 45-unit three-story hotel and a 2,380-square-foot KFC restaurant with a drive-thru lane at 1540 Strickler Road was approved. Core5’s plan to construct two warehouses on a 43.76-acre property at 1295 East Main St. was also approved. One warehouse would contain 249,600 square feet of space, while the other would contain 218,700 square feet of space. It would have an access drive running from Strickler Road near the intersection with Four Star Drive and Route 230. Access from Route 230 would be limited to a right-in only configuration, while the Strickler Road access would allow full access.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at the township office, 971 North Colebrook Road, Manheim.