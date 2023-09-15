When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7. Meetings continue to be held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren because of the July explosion that destroyed the township’s public works building and damaged the adjacent municipal office at 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously agreed to enter into a 10-year police services agreement with Manheim Borough for the Manheim Borough Police Department to continue coverage of Rapho Township. The agreement will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2033.

Details: Township Manager Randall Wenger said two additional police officers will be assigned to Rapho over the 10-year-period. Like the current 10-year agreement, the new agreement allows for annual increases of up to 3%; or with special exceptions, including fuel costs, no more than 5%. The township’s budgeted cost for for policing this year is $1.56 million. Wenger said later that Manheim will provide the 2024 cost by October. He anticipates that one officer will be hired next year. Under the agreement, the township will pay 100% of the 2024 costs associated with the additional officer, including wages, benefits, equipment and vehicle.

Fire company funds: Supervisors approved a $337,000 request from Fire Department Mount Joy toward the purchase of a squad vehicle and a traffic unit. The money will come from Rapho’s capital fire fund. The department’s chief engineer, Barry Leber, said the total cost for both vehicles is $417,067.

Township vehicles: In the aftermath of the July 5 propane explosion that leveled its public works building, the township has been replacing equipment lost in the disaster, using insurance funds. Supervisors approved the purchase of three vehicles: a Mack dump truck for $145,091 and a dump body for $72,700, with potential delivery in 2024; a 2012 Honda Ridgeline for $13,000; and a 2003 Freightliner dump truck from Penn Township for $10,000.

Agricultural application: Supervisors acknowledged receipt of a 255-acre agricultural security area application from the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board for the Fahnestock farms on four tracts at Hossler and North Strickler roads. After 180 days, the tracts will become part of an agricultural security area, the first step in preserving farmland.

Conditional use hearings: Following the July 20 approval of Oaktree Outdoor Advertising’s request to amend the zoning ordinance to allow an electronic billboard along Route 283, the firm will appear at a conditional use hearing to be held during the supervisors meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5. A conditional use hearing for Garman’s Coal & Mulch will take place at the Thursday, Oct. 19, supervisors meeting. The company wants to put an expansion and service garage at 196 N. Erisman Road. Both meetings start at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at Fairview Church.

Fire police: Supervisors agreed to a request from Manheim Borough to authorize the Mastersonville fire police to provide security, traffic and crowd control at the Manheim Farm Show parade on Wednesday, Oct. 11.