When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 3.

What happened: Township supervisors approved an agreement with engineering firm Arro Consulting to provide construction administration and engineering services for the public sewer project at Rapho Business Park.

Why it’s important: Companies in the business park currently have on-lot septic systems. The project extends public sewer service from Strickler Road to the business park. Public sewer would be provided by Mount Joy Borough Authority.

Background: Township Manager Randall Wenger said Arro is Mount Joy Borough Authority’s engineer. Arro would also provide part-time resident project representative services for the project. Since the project is being done at the request of business park owner Horst Realty, Wenger said Arro would bill the township for its services, and the township would forward the bulling to Horst. Businesses at the Rapho Business Park include Associated Builders and Contractors, Keystone Chapter, Chesapeake Waste Solutions and freight transportation company XPO Logistics.

Rock-N-Glow: Supervisors approved a request from the Manheim Chamber for the use of township roads for the organization’s Rock-N-Glow 5K road race May 21. The race route includes Hamaker Road, Red Rose Drive and Lakeview Drive. Part of the detour route includes East Hernley and Prospect roads. The road closures are expected to occur from 6 p.m. to midnight.