A popular food truck event that moved from Lititz Springs Park to the Lancaster Airport could be moving to Wrightsville this summer.

Food Truck Frenzy, sponsored by the radio station Fun 101.3, will likely move to Riverfront Park or nearby in the York County borough. Ronnie Ramone, Fun 101.3’s program director, spoke at Borough Council’s May 3 meeting and said the event outgrew Lititz Springs Park after three years and moved to the Lancaster Airport.

“We like that the nightlife is growing by leaps and bounds here,” he said.

The event was popular with downtown businesses in Lititz because it drew a crowd of customers, some of whom patronized restaurants and bars afterward.

“We think we can bring some more people to the town,” Ramone said of moving to Wrightsville.

Borough Council has suspended the town’s open container law during the pandemic in an effort to promote business for local bars and restaurants. Council President Eric J. White did not respond to a question about how that might impact what Ramone called “a family friendly event.”

In other business, Borough Council discussed payment of workers compensation insurance for the Wrightsville Fire Department. The borough pays for the policy and receives a portion from Hellam Township for the fire department’s coverage there.

In October last year, the borough discovered that no one had sent invoices to the township for several years, totaling more than $20,000 in payments. After sending the invoices, borough Treasurer Keith Brenner said it appeared the township was “ignoring” the invoices.

But in a phone interview, Hellam Township Manager Corina Mann said the township never received invoices, which council President White confirmed in a phone call after the meeting. And Mann said the township didn’t have the funds budgeted this year to pay for the older invoices without getting approval from the township supervisors.

“We pride ourselves on being a nice community that gets along with all our neighbors,” Mann said.