When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Council voted to approve the preliminary budget for 2022 with anticipated operating revenues of $2.82 million and expenses of $2.65 million.

Background: For accounting clarity, the borough is establishing a capital fund reserve account. During the meeting, the board approved an immediate transfer of $300,000 from the general fund reserve to the new capital fund reserve. That account will be used for major purchases and capital improvement projects.

Why it’s important: Both the police and streets departments are projected to have expenditures of just under $500,000 each. Employee benefits and insurance are projected at over $600,000 for the coming year.

Taxes: The new budget includes a 0.25 mill increase in borough taxes bringing the rate up from the current 4.63 mills to a new rate of 4.88 mills. To calculate the new tax bill, residents should multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of their property assessment.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for public inspection prior to approval in December.

New police chief: Council named Richard Beighley as the new police chief effective Dec. 25 at a salary of $84,000 annually.

Potential rezoning: Representatives from Good’s Store attended the meeting to get council members’ feelings on a rezoning of R-3 residential properties surrounding the store. Plans call for demolition of two of the four adjoining apartment buildings so that the store could double in size to 54,000 square feet. Entrances would be realigned and a parking area increased. Council did not express any objections to the proposal that would not begin until planned improvements to the intersection of Fourth and State streets are complete.