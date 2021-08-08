When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: The borough will commission preliminary designs for a potential connector path between North Lime Street in Quarryville and the Enola Low-Grade Rail Trail.

Background: The trail is a former railroad line that runs through five municipalities in Lancaster County, including Quarryville. These municipalities have partnered with county officials to convert the railbed into a usable walking trail.

Why it's important: Since early 2019, Borough Council has explored several ways to create a connector path from nearby roads in the borough onto the rail trail. The borough will now commission a preliminary design to potentially build a connector on North Lime Street to the trail, which would extend down Geiger Avenue, over the tributary with a bridge, and through to North Hess Street. Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said these preliminary sketches will allow the borough to acquire an estimated cost for construction. Wilson Consulting, an engineering firm based in Mechanicsburg, was named as the most likely candidate to complete the assignment.

What's next: Peiffer anticipates the preliminary design phase will be finished by the end of this year. The borough also will seek feedback about the proposed layout from residents on Geiger Avenue, who would experience an increase in pedestrian foot traffic under this proposal.

Police services: Borough police Chief Clark Bearinger has returned to duty after suffering injuries from a dog attack July 3 while responding to an emergency call. Richard Beighley, a full-time police officer in the department, served as acting police chief in Bearinger's absence.

Road projects: Last month, council awarded a $153,185 contract to Morgantown-based Berg Construction to reconstruct Bank and Geiger avenues in Quarryville. The borough also will utilize Lititz-based ARRO Engineering to provide part-time inspection services, at an additional cost ranging from $2,000 to $2,400. These services will ensure all regulations outlined in the borough's $40,375 low volume road grant are met.

Charitable causes: Solanco Neighborhood Ministries is a nonprofit social service agency based in Quarryville that offers a food bank, community garden, financial aid programs and personal care assistance to families in need. The organization presented plans to upgrade its current facilities to improve handicap accessibility and expand the range of services provided. Although council members were receptive to the notion of making a donation toward this cause, the borough has not yet decided how to allocate the $288,573 it received through the American Rescue Plan Act.